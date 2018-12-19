Time flies, don't it?

A few newly elected honorables are itching to get into their new digs in the United States House of Representatives--where they will surely push for the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump. No matter what. What goes around, comes around.

Speaking of which, today marks the 20th anniversary of the impeachment of Bill Clinton.

Jumping back two decades, you may recall, Gentle Reader, that President Clinton was acquitted in the Senate. And when he left office his poll numbers peaked with a 68-percent approval rating. That might be something Nancy Pelosi and salivating Co. might remember. Even when impeachment is deserved, at its core it's a political decision by, ultimately, the people.

President Trump has been accused of a lot of things. There's a lot of smoke there. And while the nation waits to see if the president will be further implicated in campaign finance violations or whatever else Robert Mueller pulls out of his hat, it's worth asking incoming House Democrats foaming at the mouth if they have enough. If impeachment backfires on them, as it did Republicans in the late 1990s, they might be paving the road for the re-election of a certain president we could name.

As the noted political commentator Fats Waller once said, one never knows, do one?

Editorial on 12/19/2018