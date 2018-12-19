Two NLR men jailed in Maumelle holdup

Two North Little Rock men robbed a Maumelle gas station at gunpoint Tuesday, fired multiple shots at a car on Interstate 40 and were arrested in less than 90 minutes, according to an arrest report.

A man with a black handkerchief tied over his face pointed a gun toward the clerk at a Shell Station on Arkansas 365 just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, the arrest report said. When the clerk wasn't fast enough in putting money into the plastic bag he handed her, the man snatched it, fired a shot through the door and ran, the clerk told police.

A man pulling into the gas station heard the gunshot and later said the robber tripped and fell while running to a white van parked near a McDonald's, the report said. The witness followed the robbers and said they fired multiple shots at him while he drove down I-40 before watching them turn off onto Ashley Road, the report said.

The witness returned to the gas station, where Maumelle police had arrived, and told officers about the van, the report said. Officers went to Ashley Road and found the white van and a pistol with the serial number defaced. They arrested Ryan Dale Phillips Frederick, 22, and Eric McGail Criswell Jr., 26.

Criswell and Frederick were in the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday evening facing charges of criminal trespass, aggravated robbery, possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of a defaced firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and theft of property.

Both are being held in lieu of $100,000 bonds.

Teen faces charges in purse-snatching

A man in a Jacksonville Walmart tried to tackle two purse-snatchers Monday when one of the thieves pointed a black pistol at him, an arrest report said.

A woman in the Gregory Street Walmart noticed her purse was missing out of her shopping cart Monday and when she turned around, she saw two young men running away, officers reported. A bystander heard the woman yelling and ran to tackle the two boys when one turned and pointed a gun at him, the report said.

The woman was able to identify one of the two, 17-year-old Little Rock resident Alex Cordell Stewart, whom Jacksonville police officers arrested later Monday, the report said.

Officers said Stewart will be charged as an adult.

Stewart was transported to the Pulaski County jail on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, minor in possession of a handgun on school property and third-degree escape Monday evening. Minors are not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster.

Woman said to hit driver, spit at police

A Little Rock woman punched her Uber driver in the neck Sunday and later spit and kicked at Arkansas State Police troopers, an arrest report said.

State police officers arrested Jacquelyn C. Love, 51, on charges of third-degree battery, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, the report said.

Love was no longer listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Tuesday evening.

Man tries to punch doctor, officers say

A Little Rock patient ripped off his blanket and tried to punch the doctor who arrived to speak with him Sunday, according to an arrest report.

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences police arrested Josh David Miles, 28, on Sunday after he tried to punch the doctor in the emergency room, the report said.

Miles was in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday evening in lieu of a $4,000 bond. He faces charges of second-degree assault and refusal to submit to arrest.

