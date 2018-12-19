Two suspects arrested after armed robbery of Arkansas hotel

Hot Springs police apprehended a local man and woman in connection with the armed robbery of a hotel within about 15 minutes of the crime Tuesday morning.

Kindt

Charles Michael Landry, 18, who lists a Sellers Street address, and Natalie Kay Kindt, 34, who lists a Lakeshore Drive address, have been charged with aggravated robbery, a felony punishable by up to life in prison, and are being held on zero bond. Both are set to appear Jan. 8 in Garland County District Court although they will likely be arraigned before then.

According to the probable cause affidavit, at around 5:54 a.m. Tuesday, the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, 4307 Central Ave., was robbed at gunpoint by a white male wearing a red hooded jacket with "Pocahontas" on the front, dark colored pants, a black bandanna covering his face, and dark gloves.

He was armed with a small silver handgun which he pointed it at the female clerk on duty while demanding money from the register. He stole $252 in cash and then fled on foot last seen headed toward the Quality Inn & Suites next door at 4319 Central.

Just before the robbery, a white female, later identified as Kindt, had walked into the hotel and attempted to get change for a $10 bill, but the clerk told her she couldn't do it for her. The female then left walking toward the Quality Inn and the robber came in a few moments later from the same area.

Suspecting the female was involved, a description of both was broadcast to officers. It was also determined the robber took 11 $20 bills, two $10 bills, two $5 bills and two $1 bills.

At around 6:09 a.m., officers located Kindt a block away outside of Kroger, 4407 Central, with a white male, identified as Landry. The hotel clerk was brought to the scene and identified Kindt as the woman who had come into the hotel earlier and noted Landry was similar in build to the robber and wearing similar pants but was now wearing a gray hooded jacket.

Kindt told police she didn't know Landry but witnesses in the area said they had seen them together and Landry had mentioned Kindt was his girlfriend. It was also determined Kindt was staying at the Quality Inn.

Upon review of security footage at the Country Inn, the robbery suspect first entered the hotel lobby at 5:24 a.m. but the clerk was not at the front desk so he left headed toward the Quality Inn. At that time, he was wearing the same black pants and a gray hooded jacket like the one Landry was wearing when he was detained.

Landry was found to be in possession of 11 $20 bills, one $10 bill, one $5 bill and two $1 bills, for a total of $237 in cash. It was learned just prior to being detained, Kindt had spent two $10 bills and one $5 bill to purchase a drink and a $20 gift card at Kroger at 6:06 a.m., which would account for the money missing from the original $252.

A search warrant was obtained for Kindt's room at the Quality Inn where police reportedly located a small silver .25-caliber handgun, a red hooded jacket with "Pocahontas" on the front, a black bandanna, and a pair of dark gloves, exactly matching what the robber was allegedly wearing.

Landry also allegedly made a statement after his arrest that he had been staying with Kindt for about a day before the incident.