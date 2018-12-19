Sections
Upkeep set for I-430, I-30 river bridges

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:01 a.m.

Routine maintenance will require lane closings Thursday on two interstate river crossings in Pulaski and Saline counties, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will conduct moving lane closures in alternating directions on the inside lanes of the Interstate 430 bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County and the inside lanes of the Interstate 30 bridges over the Saline River in Saline County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled with message boards, flashing arrow panels and signs, the department said.

Metro on 12/19/2018

Print Headline: Upkeep set for I-430, I-30 river bridges

