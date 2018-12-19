Sections
Arkansas woman dies after boyfriend shoots her, kills himself, police say

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 12:20 p.m. 0comments

A woman who was shot by her boyfriend early Sunday morning in Cleburne County died the next day, authorities said Wednesday.

Sheriff Chris Brown said in a news release that his office had been notified on Monday that Kala Swaims was pronounced dead at a Little Rock hospital.

Deputies said that around 1:12 a.m. on Sunday they were dispatched to a residence on Windwood Drive, outside Heber Springs, in reference to a woman who had been shot.

Swaims told police that her boyfriend, 45-year-old Joey Bailey, had shot her, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they found Bailey, who died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, in a bedroom.

Swaims was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Little Rock, authorities said.

Sheriff Chris Brown said a pistol was recovered at the scene, along with other items, and that an investigation is ongoing.

