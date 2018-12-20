Agency's report says 5th person dead of flu

A fifth person has died from influenza-related causes in Arkansas this flu season, according to a report by the state Department of Health.

Four of the people who have died this season were between 45 and 64 years old, including the latest death, according to Meg Mirivel, a spokesman for the department. The other person was 65 or older, she said.

Since Sept. 30, more than 1,600 people in the state have tested positive for the flu, the agency said. According to the department, 46 counties reported influenza cases last week, though most of the cases were in northern and central Arkansas.

No influenza outbreaks have been reported in nursing homes or other facilities, according to the report, which provides information on the flu's status through Saturday.

Flu seasons typically run from October to May, with cases becoming more prevalent starting in December, Mirivel said. According to officials, 25 million to 50 million cases are reported every year. More than 200,000 people are hospitalized, and 23,600 people die every year from the flu, the agency said.

State Desk on 12/20/2018