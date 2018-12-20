Ailing schools in LR, PB focus of special meeting

The Arkansas Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. today on whether to waive school employee-protection laws in the Little Rock and Pine Bluff school districts that operate under state control and are classified as systems in Level 5 -- in need of intensive support.

Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key, who acts in place of a locally elected school board in both districts, and his Education Department staff are asking for the waivers of the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act and the Public School Employee Fair Hearing Act in both districts.

Additionally, in regard to the Little Rock district, the nine-member Education Board will consider other interventions -- proposed last week by board member Diane Zook -- that would require:

• On-site monitoring of the district's special-education program.

• Examination into the allocation of funds to the different schools.

• Adoption and implementation of a science-of-reading-based literacy curriculum.

• Reorganization of Hall High School, that is one of the district's eight F-rated schools.

• And reconstitution and reorganization of the district's administration.

The meeting will be held in the auditorium of the Department of Education, 4 Capitol Mall.

The agenda for the meeting is available at https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1001636.

Live video-streaming of the meeting will be available at http://www.arkansased.gov/state-board/watch-meeting-live.

Today's meeting is a continuation of the Education Board's meeting last Thursday when board members concluded that Pine Bluff School District residents were not given notice of the state's proposal to waive long-standing school employment protection laws. Even state-appointed Superintendent Jeremy Owoh said he was unaware that the proposal would be made.

At the same meeting last week, the state Education Board ran out of time to discuss and act on the waiver of the employment protection laws in the Little Rock district before Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore had to leave for a district event in which he presented a plan for changes in campus facilities.

Zook said at the end of last week's session that she would make a series of motions at today's special meeting about the different aspects of Little Rock district operations, including special education services; equitable distribution of resources to schools; Hall High; the reading curriculum; and central office administration.

Zook said Wednesday that her intentions for today's meeting have not changed.

"I think the Little Rock School District is top heavy," she said about restructuring the administration. "And I think -- whether it is accurate or not -- that parents and teachers at some of the schools feel there is inequitable funding. I know I get lots and lots and lots of calls -- because my background is special education -- with regard to the special-education department as a whole," she said, adding that there are complaints about compliance with different state and federal laws for educating children with disabilities.

"I want to see if perception is reality," she said about the Little Rock system. "If it is, then we as a state board are compelled to make sure that we do everything we can while the district is in Level 5 and while we have control to meet the needs of the kids."

Zook, of Melbourne and Little Rock, said she has worked in recent days to review state law and legal history -- including Arkansas Supreme Court decisions -- to be sure of what the state board is compelled to do if the local school system is falling short of its obligations.

"I'm trying to be sure I don't make a motion to do anything that is outside the letter of the law," Zook said.

Today's meeting is the latest in a series of events that began Oct. 22 when Key withheld approval of the 2018-19 Professional Negotiations Agreement between the district and its employee union over the fact that 22 district schools had just received D and F state ratings. Key asked that the district and association extend negotiations to include in their agreement support for a waiver of school employee dismissal laws.

Key at the time said that the progress in the 22 schools was inadequate and that the employment-protection laws -- which set out a process for observing and attempting to correct poorly performing employees before firing them -- were too cumbersome and time consuming.

Representatives of the district and the Little Rock Education Association reached a settlement Nov. 13 on the matter.

"Nothing in this agreement shall limit LRSD's statutory right to petition the state Board of Education for waivers pursuant to Arkansas Code Annotated 6-15-103 or for the state Board of Education to take any action that may be permitted by A.C.A. 6-15-2916, including but not limited to a waiver of the [employment laws]," the final agreement states.

"If the Arkansas Teacher Fair Dismissal Act and the Public School Employee Fair Hearing Act are waived, then the grievance policy provisions on non-renewals, terminations, and suspensions without pay shall go into immediate effect," the settlement agreement also says.

Under the grievance procedure section of the new contract agreement there is new language that states grievances can be raised by an employee who has been recommended for nonrenewal of contract, termination or suspension. Those grievances will begin with a hearing before the school board. But the employee shall have the right to a meeting with the superintendent or the appropriate deputy superintendent before that board hearing.

Additionally, a new due-process provision in the agreement says the district and union are committed to ensuring due process for all employees. No disciplinary action shall take place without just cause, the agreement says, and any disciplinary action shall be appropriate to the behavior that precipitated such discipline.

State Education Department leaders said last month that the settlement agreement "cleared a path" for the agency to petition the state Education Board for waivers of employee protection laws and that such waivers would give the district the "flexibility to expedite critical staffing decisions."

The employees association, headed by Teresa Knapp Gordon, said the agreement doesn't support waivers but acknowledges that Key and his staff have the authority under state law to pursue waivers.

"It just means that we recognize that [Key] could do it regardless of whether it's in the contract or not," Gordon said at the time, "because it is the state law and the [Professional Negotiated Agreement] doesn't trump state law."

The state Education Board classified the Little Rock district in July 2017 and the Pine Bluff district earlier this year as being at Level 5 in the state's school-accountability system.

Arkansas Code Annotated 6-15-2916 says that if a district is in Level 5, the Education Board may take a range of actions, including waiving education-related laws. Those waivers may include the application of both the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, which is Arkansas Code Annotated 6-17-1501, and the Public School Employee Fair Hearing Act, which is Arkansas Code Annotated 6-17-1701.

