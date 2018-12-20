Arkansas governor names Tate to Public Service Commission

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' governor has named an attorney from his office to the state Public Service Commission.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday appointed Justin Tate to a six-year term on the panel. Tate will replace outgoing Commissioner Elana Wills when her term expires on Jan. 14.

Tate has served in the governor's office since January 2015, including as Hutchinson's deputy chief legal counsel and chief legal counsel. Tate is currently the governor's director of rules and regulatory affairs.

The three-member commission regulates rates and services of public utilities in Arkansas.