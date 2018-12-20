Arkansas woman dies after weeks-ago crash, authorities say

An 82-year-old passenger who was injured in a Cleburne County crash earlier this month has died, officials said.

Laura Hopson of Shirley died Saturday at Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock after a Dec. 6 crash, Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said Thursday.

The wreck occurred around 8 a.m. when a 2018 Dodge Journey traveling west on Arkansas 16 in Edgemont failed to negotiate a curve and crossed into the eastbound lane, hitting the vehicle Hopson was in head-on, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Hopson was in a 2011 GMC headed east on the highway. A passenger in the Dodge Journey, a male minor whose age was listed as unknown, was injured in the crash and taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, according to the report.

Conditions were described as foggy and wet at the time of the crash.

At least 470 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary reports.