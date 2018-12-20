Illinois says abusive-priest lists lacking

A scathing report by the Illinois attorney general accused the Roman Catholic Church in the state of failing the victims of clergy sexual abuse by neglecting to investigate their allegations against priests and finding flimsy reasons to dismiss their claims.

The names of more than 500 priests who were accused of sexual abuse did not show up on lists of credibly accused clergy that have been released by the Illinois Catholic dioceses, according to the preliminary report from Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

The report concludes the Catholic dioceses in Illinois are incapable of investigating themselves and "will not resolve the clergy sexual abuse crisis on their own."

Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, said in a statement, "I want to express again the profound regret of the whole church for our failures to address the scourge of clerical sexual abuse."

Madigan, a Democrat who served four terms as Illinois' attorney general and is the daughter of the state's powerful and longtime speaker of the House, is days away from leaving office. She chose not to run again.

Kwame Raoul, a fellow Democrat who will replace Madigan in January, said he was committed to continuing the investigation Madigan had begun.

"Today's news demonstrates the need for ongoing diligence in investigating crimes against children taking place within institutions that do not have a history of unilateral, proactive transparency," he said in a statement.

Doctors advised on anti-overdose steps

The U.S. government told doctors Wednesday to consider prescribing medications that reverse overdoses to many more patients who take opioid painkillers in a move that could add more than $1 billion in health care costs.

The assistant secretary for health, Brett Giroir, a doctor appointed by President Donald Trump, announced the guidance, saying it's important for doctors to discuss overdose dangers with patients.

Prescribing naloxone such as Narcan along with opioids forces a conversation that will lead to "a more informed decision by the patient," he said.

The action comes a day after a close vote from a Food and Drug Administration expert panel endorsing the idea of rewriting opioid drug labels to include a naloxone recommendation for many or all patients. An FDA document said such a move could add more than $1 billion in health care costs.

Naloxone comes in a nasal spray, an injection and an automatic injector. The Narcan nasal spray costs about $125 for a two-dose kit, although government programs can get it for less. The automatic injector can cost as much as $4,000 per kit.

More than 47,600 Americans died of opioid overdoses last year, a toll that has been rising for two decades. The street drug fentanyl is the top killer today, but prescription painkillers are still a problem, contributing to nearly 15,000 overdose deaths last year.

New voter-ID law challenged in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A new North Carolina law detailing how a voter photo-identification requirement is carried out was challenged in court Wednesday, just minutes after the Republican-controlled General Assembly completed the override of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the measure.

Six voters filed the lawsuit in Wake County court less than 15 minutes after the state House completed the override in a 72-40 vote. The Senate already voted to override Tuesday.

The photo-ID law passed a month after a constitutional referendum mandating it was approved.

Voters in November approved a referendum requiring photo ID to vote in person. The Legislature returned a few weeks later to fill in the details of qualifying identification cards and exceptions to that new mandate.

Plaintiffs say the law violates the state constitution and retains requirements within a 2013 photo-ID law that federal judges struck down.

NASA employees informed of hacking

Hackers downloaded Social Security numbers and other personal information from an unknown number of current and former NASA employees, the agency told workers.

NASA began investigating the intrusion of its servers on Oct. 23, according to a memo from Assistant Administrator Bob Gibbs. Employees who were hired, transferred or left the agency from July 2006 to October 2018 may have been affected by the hack, he said. The agency has about 17,400 civil service employees.

Gibbs' memo, sent out Tuesday, was first published online by Spaceref.com and NASA confirmed its authenticity. The agency said it doesn't believe that any of its missions were affected.

NASA doesn't yet know how many employees are affected by the breach, spokesman Karen Northon said.

"Once discovered, NASA took immediate action to secure the impacted servers and has been working to perform a forensic analysis since then -- this process will take time," she wrote in an email.

The agency said it would offer identity-protection services to those affected.

