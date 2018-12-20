Child-porn plea earns defendant 14-year sentence

A 14-year federal prison sentence was handed down Wednesday for a 40-year-old North Little Rock man who met with a man last year in Burns Park to discuss exchanging sexual favors with each other's children.

Mark Bugg didn't realize that the person he met with was an undercover Faulkner County investigator working with the FBI.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant and an FBI agent's report, Bugg began corresponding in February 2017 with the undercover officer on social media. The officer had approached Bugg online after investigating another person with whom Bugg had communicated, indicating that he had a sexual interest in children.

Transcripts of online conversations between Bugg and the investigator, who pretended to have a sexual interest in children, show that Bugg was wary at first that the correspondent might be a law enforcement officer. Eventually, though, he acknowledged being interested in providing members of his family, including children, to have sex with the correspondent, in return for having sex with the other man's family, including children.

Bugg sent the investigator a sexually explicit photograph of a young girl, saying she was his daughter, but it was actually a photograph he had received from another online correspondent, according to Bryant.

On Aug. 30, Bugg pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson to one count of distribution of child pornography, for sending the photo of the unknown girl. In exchange, Bryant agreed to two counts of enticement of a minor for sexual purposes, involving the children that never actually existed. At the time, Bugg was facing trial in October on all three charges.

Bugg's sentence on the distribution charge carried a minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, where parole is not available. Bugg told Wilson in August that "I believe this is the best course I have." He indicated that he was familiar with federal sentencing guidelines.

His attorney, John Wesley Hall Jr., argued Wednesday against Bugg receiving an enhanced sentence that was recommended by probation officers who said in a pre-sentence report that Bugg had engaged in a pattern of prohibited sexual conduct.

Hall cited a recent case in the Eastern District of Arkansas in which a man received a 10-year sentence for similar conduct, and noted a federal policy to avoid unwarranted sentencing discrepancies among defendants found guilty of similar conduct.

Bugg "was fully cooperative, the moment he was arrested, 22 months ago," Hall wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "He accepts responsibility. He has great support from family and friends, despite his ugly crime."

Wilson agreed to sentence Bugg below the maximum amount of time he faced with the enhancement, ordering him to serve 168 months, or 14 years.

Metro on 12/20/2018