Fed again lifts key rate but signals letup in '19

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell arrives Wednesday for a news conference in Washington after the Fed raised its key interest rate for the fourth time this year. Powell, shrugging off critical tweets and statements from President Donald Trump, said his panel has the independence “to be able to do our jobs in a nonpolitical way.”

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday for the fourth time this year to reflect the U.S. economy's continued strength but signaled that it expects to slow its rate increases next year.

Despite the forecast for fewer increases, investors sent stocks plunging once Chairman Jerome Powell began a news conference, apparently disappointed that Powell didn't go further to signal a slowdown in rate increases.

Wednesday's quarter-point increase, to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, lifted the Fed's benchmark rate to its highest point since 2008. It will mean higher borrowing costs for many consumers and businesses.

The Fed's move came despite President Donald Trump's criticism in recent weeks of the rate increases and of Powell personally. The president has complained that the moves are threatening the economy. At a news conference after the Fed's announcement, Powell said Trump's tweets and statements would have no bearing on the central bank's policymaking.

"We have the tools to carry it about. We have the independence, which we think is essential to be able to do our jobs in a nonpolitical way," he added. "And you know, we are -- we at the Fed are absolutely committed to that mission and nothing will deter us from doing what we think is -- is the right thing to do."

The statement the Fed issued Wednesday after its latest policy meeting said that only "some" further gradual rate increases are likely; previously, it spoke simply of "further gradual increases." And its new forecast projects two rate raises next year, down from three the Fed had predicted in September.

U.S. stocks had been up sharply before the Fed's announcement, but the Dow Jones industrial average closed down about 351 points. Bond prices surged, though, sending yields lower.

"I'm flabbergasted," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York, responding to the market reaction.

Apparently, he and other analysts said, investors were hoping that the Fed would make clear it was going to pause on raising rates, period. Nor did markets seem to buy Powell's statements at the news conference that the economy today was "very healthy" and that the outlook had not been "fundamentally altered" by recent events, whether trade tensions with China or tightening of financial conditions.

The central bank has raised rates with steady regularity as the U.S. economy has strengthened. Wednesday's was the Fed's ninth increase since it began gradually tightening credit three years ago. But a mix of factors -- a global slowdown, a U.S.-China trade war, still-mild inflation, stomach-churning drops in stock prices -- has led the Fed to consider slowing its rate increases to avoid weakening the economy too much. It's now likelier, as Powell said at his news conference, to suit its rate policy to the latest economic data -- to become more flexible or, in Fed parlance, "data-dependent."

Powell acknowledged the shift in the Fed's strategy.

"We're going to be letting incoming data inform our thinking about the appropriate path" of future rate increases, he said.

In recent years, the Fed has managed to telegraph its actions weeks in advance to prepare the financial markets for any shift. But now, the risks of a surprise could rise. Next year, Powell will begin holding a news conference after each of the Fed's eight meetings each year, rather than only quarterly. This will allow him to explain any abrupt policy changes. But it also raises the risk that the Fed will jolt the markets by catching them off guard.

Some analysts say the Fed might want to pause in its credit-tightening to assess how the economy fares in the coming months in light of the headwinds it faces. Contributing to this perception is Powell's view that rates appear to be just below the level the Fed calls "neutral," where they're thought to neither stimulate growth nor impede it.

Asked at his news conference whether the Fed's key rate is near neutral, the chairman said he thinks it's at the "lower end" of a neutral range.

For now, most U.S. economic barometers are still showing strength. The unemployment rate is 3.7 percent, a 49-year low. The economy is thought to have grown close to 3 percent this year, its best performance in more than a decade. Consumers, the main driver of the economy, are spending freely.

"Wages have moved up for workers across a wide range of occupations, a welcome development," Powell said in his prepared statement. And he later added that he expected further acceleration in workers' earnings.

After the two rate increases that the Fed now envisions for next year, it foresees one final raise by 2020, which would raise its benchmark rate to 3.1 percent. By 2021, four Fed officials envision reversing course and actually cutting rates to help stimulate the economy.

The Fed's new forecasts also reduce the long-run level for its benchmark rate to 2.8 percent from 3 percent. In doing so, the Fed is signaling that it doesn't need to tighten credit much further to keep the economy from overheating. Its statement described the economy as strong. But it did note potential threats by adding language to say it would monitor global developments and assess their impact on the economy.

In its updated outlook, the Fed lowered its forecast for growth next year to 2.3 percent from the 2.5 percent it foresaw three months ago. It predicts 2 percent growth in 2020. Those estimates are far below the Trump administration's insistence that its tax cuts would help accelerate annual growth to 3 percent in coming years.

Given the still-healthy U.S. economy, the Fed would normally keep gradually raising rates to make sure growth didn't overheat and ignite inflation. But this time, the risks to the economy seem to be rising. From China to Europe, major economies are weakening.

Trump's trade conflict with Beijing could, over time, undermine the world's two largest economies.

There are also fears that the brisk pace of U.S. growth this year reflected something of a sugar high, with the economy artificially pumped up by tax cuts and a boost in government spending. The benefit of that stimulus likely will fade in 2019, slowing growth to a more modest pace. And as U.S. interest rates have risen, loan-sensitive sectors of the economy, from housing to autos, have begun to weaken.

In addition, the Fed has been gradually shrinking the vast portfolio of Treasury and mortgage bonds it built up after the 2008 financial crisis. This process is thought to have had the effect of putting further upward pressure on borrowing rates for consumers and businesses.

"The Fed is now acknowledging some of the early signs of weakness in the economy," said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist for Stifel Fixed Income. "Fed officials see the expansion slowing and potentially coming to an end so there is no longer a need going forward for aggressive hikes like we had in 2017 and 2018."

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger, Josh Boak and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press; by Don Lee of the Los Angeles Times; and by Heather Long of The Washington Post.

A Section on 12/20/2018