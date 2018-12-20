Fire victims in LR identified as man, 72, woman, 93

The Pulaski County coroner's office identified the couple who died Tuesday evening when their east Little Rock home caught fire.

The coroner's office said Goree Wright, 72, and Charlotte Wright, 93, were the victims. The causes of their deaths have not yet been released.

Firefighters responded to a call at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday about flames shooting from the roof of a structure at 723 Apperson St., Fire Department spokesman Capt. Jason Weaver said.

Firefighters knocked down the front door of the residence, a long white structure that Weaver said was approximately the size and shape of a double-wide trailer, and found Charlotte Wright lying on the floor of the front room.

Firefighters carried her into the yard and tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead when medics arrived, Weaver said.

Firemen found Goree Wright in another room, he said. Wright also was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weaver said about 20 percent of the house burned and that the flames seemed concentrated in the living room.

Because there were no witnesses to the deaths, the Police Department will conduct an investigation, Weaver said.

