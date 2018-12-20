Sections
Former Southern Baptist leader, Arkansas pastor, indicted on sexual abuse of teen

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:15 p.m. 3comments

FORT WORTH, Texas — A former Southern Baptist Convention official has been indicted in Texas on charges related to the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in 1997, when he was a 25-year-old seminary student in Fort Worth.

Mark Aderholt, now 47, was indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury Tuesday on a count of sexual assault of a child under 17 and three counts of indecency with a child.

Aderholt, a prolific missionary, was the associate executive director and chief strategist for the South Carolina Baptist Convention for a year and a half until resigning over the summer.

SBC's International Mission Board, which sends missionaries overseas, has acknowledged it was told of the alleged abuse in 2007 but didn't report the case to law enforcement. Aderholt also worked as a pastor in Arkansas.

The Associated Press has tried to contact the person last listed as Aderholt's lawyer for comment.

Comments

  • ZeebronZ
    December 20, 2018 at 5:35 p.m.

    21 years later....how opportunistic. Just sayin'.
  • RBear
    December 20, 2018 at 5:41 p.m.

    Zeebronz it doesn't really matter. This was a "religious" leader who attacked a young teen. Your response is typical of those on the right who ignore sexual assault. My guess is you voted for Trump.
  • LR1955
    December 20, 2018 at 6:01 p.m.

    RBear whether the man is a “religious leader”, or possibly a republican doesn’t matter either. It was an adult man and a minor female. Period. That’s the crime here.
