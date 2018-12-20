Horse-ride injury puts lawmaker in hospital

Sen. Ron Caldwell, R-Wynne, suffered a broken pelvis in a horse riding accident Monday and has undergone surgery at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, two of his colleagues said Wednesday.

Caldwell was in good condition at UAMS on Wednesday afternoon, a UAMS spokesman said.

Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, said Caldwell was initially taken to Forrest City after the afternoon accident and was then airlifted to UAMS.

Caldwell has undergone two surgeries so far and is expected to undergo another in the next few days, according to Stubblefield, who said he spent about five hours with his Senate colleague Tuesday.

During a legislative subcommittee meeting Wednesday morning, Sen. Bruce Maloch, D-Magnolia, announced that Caldwell "does not need visitors at this time."

"He has had a couple of surgeries ... and will have more. I think he'll have to have a plate. His pelvis has been broken. But anyway, just keep him in your prayers during this time," Maloch said at the end of the meeting.

Stubblefield said he thinks Caldwell will be back in time for the legislative session, which starts Jan. 14.

"I think he'll need some help," and senators will ensure that that assistance is provided, he said.

Caldwell, 67, has served in the state Senate since 2013. He currently serves as chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee, and is to become chairman of the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee next month.

Metro on 12/20/2018