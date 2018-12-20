In tax case, LR couple sentenced

A Little Rock couple who operated a quasi-financial consulting business and failed to file business and personal tax returns reporting that income were sentenced this week in separate hearings.

John Dunn, 64, was sentenced Monday to 33 months in prison -- three months shy of a three-year sentence. He was also ordered to pay $437,053.84 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service in connection with his guilty plea to conspiring to defraud the government.

His wife, Wendy Dunn, 51, was sentenced to five years of probation and was ordered to pay restitution of $127,401.18 in connection with her guilty plea to five misdemeanor counts of willfully failing to file tax returns.

According to a news release issued Wednesday by various federal officials, John Dunn lied to federal agents in a 2011 interview when he said he had timely filed his income tax returns every year and accused the IRS of hiding them. He also falsely told federal agents that neither he nor his wife had been employed for many years but that a family inheritance allowed them to live in their $500,000 home.

Dunn used a false Social Security number on his bank accounts to disguise his ownership and made numerous "false and frivolous" complaints against IRS employees to thwart the agency's collection and investigative efforts, according to the news release.

It said Dunn filed bankruptcy, and with the assistance of Nina Sue Williams, created fake tax returns with small amounts of income that he back-dated and provided to the bankruptcy court to conceal his business activities and true earnings.

Williams, 65, an accountant and former tax preparer, was sentenced Nov. 26 to two years in prison after pleading guilty to making a false statement to the IRS and willfully failing to file income taxes. She also was ordered to repay $103,201 in unpaid income taxes.

The Dunns and Williams were all sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Miller.

