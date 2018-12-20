Sections
December 20, 2018

Angel Ramaguera, 55, of Hialeah, Fla., faces burglary and theft counts after being captured on security video stealing a Christmas wreath from a home's front door and then hanging it at his own home about 4 miles away, police said.

Autumn Satterfield, 34, arrested on drug-possession charges, added a felony escape count after fleeing a jail book-in area only to be recaptured several hours later by a sheriff and a police chief who reported finding her soaking in a hot tub at a senior-citizen community in Waverly, Ohio, still wearing her yellow jail outfit.

Nathan Rigney and his wife, Ellen, shut down their Wi-Fi connection and called police when they woke to a strange noise in their Houston-area home and discovered that someone had hacked into their baby-monitor camera and was threatening to kidnap their infant son.

Meghan Panu, whose tiny house, on which she had spent two years and nearly $20,000 to renovate, was stolen from a lot in St. Louis, got word from Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak that detectives had found the home about 30 miles away.

Tihisha Jones, who started her SUV remotely before taking her son to school, stopped a man from stealing the vehicle by pulling him out and pinning him to the ground until New York City police arrived, saying, "He's lucky I didn't kill him."

Steve Hagen, deputy police chief in Helena, Mont., said a 37-year-old man at a child's birthday party pulled out a handgun, ordered guests out and followed his estranged wife outside, where he shot and killed her before doing the same to himself.

Taylor Cumings, 25, of Muncie, Ind., faces child- neglect charges after police found a 7-year-old boy and his 4-year-old brother home by themselves and watching the 1990 movie Home Alone while their mother was at work.

Matt Reinartz, a spokesman for the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory in St. Paul, Minn., said a golden finial, swiped from the top of the building's 64-foot dome, has been found gift-wrapped and stuffed inside a giant Christmas stocking in a nearby parking lot.

Braedon Boznango and Carlton Carrington, two sheriff's deputies in Chambers County, Texas, were captured on body-camera video pulling from a burning vehicle an unconscious man whose abdomen and legs were on fire and then placing the man in a puddle to douse the flames.

