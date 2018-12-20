• Angel Ramaguera, 55, of Hialeah, Fla., faces burglary and theft counts after being captured on security video stealing a Christmas wreath from a home's front door and then hanging it at his own home about 4 miles away, police said.

• Autumn Satterfield, 34, arrested on drug-possession charges, added a felony escape count after fleeing a jail book-in area only to be recaptured several hours later by a sheriff and a police chief who reported finding her soaking in a hot tub at a senior-citizen community in Waverly, Ohio, still wearing her yellow jail outfit.

• Nathan Rigney and his wife, Ellen, shut down their Wi-Fi connection and called police when they woke to a strange noise in their Houston-area home and discovered that someone had hacked into their baby-monitor camera and was threatening to kidnap their infant son.

• Meghan Panu, whose tiny house, on which she had spent two years and nearly $20,000 to renovate, was stolen from a lot in St. Louis, got word from Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak that detectives had found the home about 30 miles away.

• Tihisha Jones, who started her SUV remotely before taking her son to school, stopped a man from stealing the vehicle by pulling him out and pinning him to the ground until New York City police arrived, saying, "He's lucky I didn't kill him."

• Steve Hagen, deputy police chief in Helena, Mont., said a 37-year-old man at a child's birthday party pulled out a handgun, ordered guests out and followed his estranged wife outside, where he shot and killed her before doing the same to himself.

• Taylor Cumings, 25, of Muncie, Ind., faces child- neglect charges after police found a 7-year-old boy and his 4-year-old brother home by themselves and watching the 1990 movie Home Alone while their mother was at work.

• Matt Reinartz, a spokesman for the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory in St. Paul, Minn., said a golden finial, swiped from the top of the building's 64-foot dome, has been found gift-wrapped and stuffed inside a giant Christmas stocking in a nearby parking lot.

• Braedon Boznango and Carlton Carrington, two sheriff's deputies in Chambers County, Texas, were captured on body-camera video pulling from a burning vehicle an unconscious man whose abdomen and legs were on fire and then placing the man in a puddle to douse the flames.

A Section on 12/20/2018