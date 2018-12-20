Infant admitted to Arkansas Children's Hospital with blunt trauma to the head

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an incident where an infant was admitted to a local hospital on Wednesday afternoon with blunt head trauma.

Officers said they responded to Arkansas Children's Hospital after being made aware that a boy, who was less than 2 months old, had blunt force trauma to the head, among other injuries. Police indicated on a report that the child had "possible internal injury."

The parents told police they picked up their child from a woman who had been babysitting the infant for the night, according to the report.

They said the baby kept crying, so they took the boy to Baptist Health Medical Center, who told them to take him to Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Police said they interviewed all parties involved and the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline was contacted.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.