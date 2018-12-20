Migrants killed in Mexico; 3 people held

TIJUANA, Mexico -- Three people were detained in the killing of two young Honduran migrants in Tijuana, authorities said Wednesday. Mexican media reported the victims were in the border city across from San Diego as part of the caravan of more than 6,000 people that arrived last month.

Baja California state prosecutors said in a statement that the victims were slain in an apparent attempted robbery Saturday after leaving a shelter for underage migrants. Their bodies were later found in an alley in central Tijuana with stab wounds and signs of strangulation.

The statement said the victims were about 16 or 17 years old and that another youth with them was able to escape.

Authorities arrested two men and a woman Tuesday on murder and other charges.

Honduras' Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Honduran minor who survived had suffered "serious injuries," and it expressed concern for his safety. It offered condolences to the families of the victims and urged Hondurans not to risk the migratory route "where they are exposed to becoming victims of trafficking gangs."

With U.S. authorities processing only about 60 to 100 asylum claims per day at the San Diego border crossing, and with about 3,000 people already in line to make claims before the caravan arrived, the migrants are facing monthslong wait times.

Police also reported that two unknown people on Tuesday night launched a tear gas canister into a Tijuana event venue that had been turned into a temporary shelter for migrants. There were no injuries or damage to the facility.

U.N. food program to cut Palestinian aid

JERUSALEM -- The United Nations' World Food Program said it will cut services to nearly 200,000 Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip because of a lack of funding.

The program said in a statement Wednesday that it needs another $57 million to continue providing for 360,000 impoverished Palestinians in 2019.

Of those affected by the funding shortages, 27,000 Palestinians in the West Bank stand to lose food service, and another 166,000 in the West Bank and Gaza Strip are to receive reduced services.

Raphael du Boispean, a World Food Program spokesman, attributed the crisis to the "recurrent problem" of declining donations.

The Palestinians have faced major aid cuts this year after the United States slashed funding in the Palestinian territories for programs run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency and the United States Agency for International Development.

Germany: Russian jailed in export case

BERLIN -- German prosecutors said Wednesday that customs officials have arrested a Russian man on suspicion of exporting goods suitable for missile construction to "military recipients" in his home country.

Federal prosecutors said the 68-year-old man, identified only as Vladimir D. because of German privacy rules, shipped equipment used to increase the density of aircraft and spacecraft components in at least two cases, in 2014 and 2018.

The goods, worth an estimated $1.95 million, are banned from export to military users in Russia as part of Western sanctions directed against Moscow.

Prosecutors said the suspect, who was arrested Tuesday in the Karlsruhe area of southwestern Germany, tried to hide the true recipient of the goods.

If convicted, he faces one to five years in prison.

Witness to killings poisoned, report says

STOCKHOLM -- A key witness to the killing in Congo of two United Nations experts was poisoned in custody, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported Wednesday, citing a confidential report by the U.N.

Insecticide was found in the stomach of the witness, who was found dead in his military cell in Congo on Oct. 23, SVT reported. The broadcaster didn't name the man, but others have identified him as Tshikele Kengayi.

American Michael Sharp and Sweden's Zaida Catalan were killed in March 2017 while investigating possible violations of U.N. sanctions against Congo.

Congo has blamed the killings on the Kamwina Nsapu militia, which is active in the central Kasai province. However, rights groups have said security forces may have been involved, which the government denies.

The U.N. report says Congolese prosecutors suspect that Col. Jean de Dieu Mambweni was behind the killings, SVT reported. He was arrested in early December after failing to disclose that he had met with Sharp and Catalan two days before they were brutally killed.

The report also states that a militiaman charged with taking part in the killings of Catalan and Sharp worked for the Congolese Army.

The report, dated Dec. 12 and written by Robert Petit, an attorney sent to Congo by the U.N. secretary-general to assist in the ongoing investigation, said that "further testing is planned to confirm if the substance was in lethal quantity," according to SVT.

Suicide by taking insecticide has been reported in Africa before, and a Zimbabwean Cabinet minister killed himself in the 1980s by ingesting rat poison.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

