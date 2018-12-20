Arkansas man sentenced to 45 years in his grandfather's death

A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to beating his grandfather to death and was sentenced to 45 years in state Department of Correction, authorities said.

Brandon James, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person after a jury was called to hear his case, according to a news release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington's office.

The Crittenden County sheriff's office responded on April 25, 2017 to a call regarding a domestic battery in Crawfordsville. Police said the 28-year-old struck his grandfather, 79-year-old Eddie James, in the head with his fist and kicked him twice in the head during an argument at their home in Crawfordsville.

Eddie James later died on Aug. 20, 2017 due to complications from blunt force head trauma resulting from his injuries.

James received an additional 10 years of suspended imposition of sentence for the possession of a firearm charge.