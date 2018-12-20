Man who shot Arkansas deputy charged with attempted murder; officer was wearing bulletproof vest

A man who shot a White County sheriff's deputy in the chest in November was charged Thursday with attempted murder, according to court documents.

Bradley Gene Hall, 38, of Mount Vernon was charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit capital murder and a count of a felon in possession of a firearm in connection to the Nov. 28 shooting.

Mike McNeill, a special agent with the Arkansas State Police who investigated the case, said White County Chief Deputy Bradley Stevens responded to 100 Meadow Lane in Mount Vernon in reference to a call of shots being fired.

He said when Stevens knocked on the door of the residence, Hall opened the door and fired a handgun at close range, striking the deputy in the chest.

Chief Deputy Phillip Miller previously said that Stevens was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and was not seriously injured, but that the deputy was taken to Unity Health Hospital in Searcy to be checked out.

Hall told investigators that he retrieved his revolver from his kitchen table prior to answering the door. He said he fired one shot, which hit the deputy.

McNeill said the body cam footage clearly shows Hall opening the door of his residence and firing his revolver at Stevens.

Officials with the White County sheriff's office wouldn't confirm if Hall was currently in the jail and declined to say where he was located during the time between the shooting and the charges being filed.