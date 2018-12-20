Mayor: Will fire chief as of Jan. 1

Bald Knob's mayor-elect said in a letter Tuesday that he would fire the police chief as of Jan. 1, but the chief said he has no intention of leaving just yet.

Barth Grayson confirmed Tuesday that he sent a letter to Police Chief William McGlothlin, who has been with the department since 2004 and became chief in October 2017.

"As Mayor Elect, I intend to bring in a more experienced chief to the police department, for the betterment of the city," Grayson's letter said. "Please return city property in with serial numbers and receipts to the department on that date January 1, 2019."

McGlothlin, however, said he has no intentions of leaving office until the City Council meets again.

"If the City Council wants me to stay here, I'll stay here," McGlothlin said. "My understanding is they support me, but you never know. Maybe I'll be surprised."

McGlothlin said he was not surprised to receive the letter Tuesday because Grayson had tagged him in a post on Facebook with his intentions to hire a new police chief when he took office.

"I don't get on Facebook much, but somebody told me about it," McGlothlin said. "He's got someone else he wants. ... I'm just not into the drama, not into the political side of things. I'm going to work for the city and the people. That's my plan."

Grayson said he, as mayor, has the authority to appoint a new department head but that the City Council can call a meeting and overturn that decision.

The 2018 election was the fifth time that Grayson ran for Bald Knob mayor, he said. He said that for a long time he's envisioned what the city will look like under his leadership.

"I've done my research," Grayson said. "I have the legal authority by Arkansas state law to appoint a new police chief or any other department head when I take office. If they overthrow that, they have to call the meeting."

Council members either did not return phone calls or declined to comment Wednesday for this article.

"Willie Mac, he is a very nice person," Grayson said, using a nickname for McGlothlin. "He's a hard worker, and he knows the community. ... I just wanted to bring in somebody with more experience."

Grayson confirmed Wednesday that he has someone in mind for the position who he'd like to appoint early next year.

Grayson said that while his desire for a more experienced and educated chief is a big factor, he also wants to eliminate a pattern of "fraternization" within the department.

"Our department is plagued with fraternization, and that's putting it nicely," Grayson said Wednesday. "I'm not here to clean house, I'm re-establishing professionalism and experience. That's what I'm trying to do."

Grayson isn't the first mayor to fire a police chief on his first day in office.

When Bald Knob's current mayor, Beth Hale Calhoun, took office in 2015, she fired Police Chief Tim Sanford on her first day.

Sanford's successor, Erek Balentine, pleaded guilty to federal charges of felony possession of a stolen firearm and agreed to pay back more than $12,000 after setting his own truck on fire in September 2015, court records show.

The burned truck was found with "2 amendment" spray-painted across the side of it, and Balentine told news media that he resigned his job to protect his family from vandals, according to previous reports.

Metro on 12/20/2018