Metroplan volunteer to get Evans award

Charles Cummings of Cabot, a transportation company executive who has served as a volunteer on regional planning committees for 26 years, is the latest recipient of the Jack Evans Regional Leadership Award.

The award was established by the Metroplan board of directors in 1993 to honor the late Mayor Jack Evans of Sherwood.

Any individual or institution that "meets the criteria of outstanding public service advancing sound planning and intergovernmental cooperation in central Arkansas is eligible," according to Metroplan, the long-range transportation planning agency for the region.

Past honorees include former U.S. Rep. Vic Snyder, D-Ark.; former state Sen. Shane Broadway of Bryant; former County Judge Buddy Villines of Pulaski County; outgoing Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola; Hendrix College; and Central Arkansas Water.

Cummings, 78, began what Metroplan executive director Tab Townsell called his "exemplary" service on the agency's Transportation Advisory Committee, which later became the Regional Planning Advisory Council.

Both bodies served as a public outreach arm of Metroplan and were instrumental in developing the policies incorporated into the region's long-range transportation plan.

"This is an award we don't necessarily give every year," Townsell said. "It's an award that is given when service and circumstances merit that award. This is an occasion today that we think does merit that award."

The agency staff nominated Cummings.

"Staff felt strongly about this -- the long working relationship we had with this individual and his service to our region and to the future of not only central Arkansas but the state of Arkansas is well above the service level that's required to be recognized by our region," Townsell said.

Cummings said the work on the committee and the council -- he served as chairman on both -- was gratifying, calling them some of the most productive years of his life.

"Serving my community and region has been a privilege," he said. "Looking back over the many years ... we have accomplished a lot in central Arkansas. We've been back and forth over some issues, but we've always come together for the greater good of our community."

A reorganization of the Metroplan committee structure has eliminated the Regional Planning Advisory Council, which has been replaced by three committees that will begin work in 2019 on the next long-range transportation plan for the region.

Cummings said he was ready to move onto other endeavors but has been asked to help with the transition to the new structure.

"It sounds like I will be sticking around," he said.

