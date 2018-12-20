• Late-night host Stephen Colbert is laying claim to the $120 million in severance that CBS' board of directors said wouldn't be paid to ousted former CEO Leslie Moonves -- at least half of it. Colbert joked, "the other half goes to Tom Selleck's mustache." Colbert didn't avoid his network's big news in Tuesday night's monologue. Like many at CBS, Colbert owes his job to Moonves, who was forced out because of sexual misconduct allegations. CBS is denying Moonves severance after an investigation backed up many of the allegations and accused Moonves of trying to thwart the inquiry. Moonves has said the relationships he was involved in were consensual and has denied misleading investigators. Colbert jokingly wondered how Moonves thought he could get away with blocking an inquiry, given the network's penchant for crime procedurals. "Every show he's greenlit for the last 20 years was about investigations," he said. Colbert wondered what future job might be available to a famous TV billionaire with sexual assault allegations. He paused, obviously thinking of President Donald Trump. "He'd still be better," he said.

• While Toni Braxton has been nominated for Grammys again for her latest album, the singer says that these days she is also focusing on acting -- and flexing her producing muscles. "I find that I really love everything about film and filmmaking," the multiplatinum singer said in a recent interview. "I just really love movies, whether TV or anything that's dealing with film." Braxton, a seven-time Grammy winner nominated for three more Grammys earlier this month for her latest album Sex & Cigarettes, is currently starring in Every Day Is Christmas on Lifetime. Inspired by the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, the movie centers on Alexis Taylor, played by Braxton, as she gets the holiday visit of a lifetime. (Every Day is Christmas is re-airing on Lifetime on Saturday and on Christmas Day.) A self-proclaimed workaholic who "humbugs" love, Alexis ends up embracing the spirit of Christmas when her past, present, and future collide, forcing her to risk the one thing money can't buy: her heart. But not only is she working hard in front of the camera, she's putting in sweat equity behind it. Braxton serves as an executive producer on the movie. She said she got "a little taste" of executive producing over the years "but now that I've bitten the apple, I want the whole thing." "I love Christmas movies," she said. "Holiday time makes me feel happy and festive and excited. I got a three-picture deal at Lifetime and I thought a Christmas movie would be the perfect way to come out and introduce it."

Photo by AP file photo

This Nov. 12, 2018 photo shows actress and singer Toni Braxton in New York.

A Section on 12/20/2018