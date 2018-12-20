NLR police make cold case arrest

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday and charged with a 2008 homicide, North Little Rock police said.

Nathaniel Smith III faces a capital murder charge in the June 14, 2008 shooting death of Timothy W. Nichols, who was killed at the intersection of West 15th and Crutcher streets in North Little Rock. The investigation was turned over to North Little Rock's cold case investigators, according to a press release from the police department.

After further investigation, the case was submitted to Pulaski County prosecutors and a capital murder warrant was issued for Smith.

Smith surrendered to North Little Rock detectives Thursday after learning of the warrant. He booked into the Pulaski County jail on no bond. An initial court appearance is set for Wednesday.