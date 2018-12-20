Official says fleer is back in hospital

A 19-year-old man who has multiple open felony cases was captured after he escaped Wednesday from the Arkansas State Hospital in Little Rock, a hospital official said.

Authorities said Lamel Lamont Yancy was back in the psychiatric facility's custody by 3 p.m. Yancy escaped about 9:50 a.m., according a news release from Arkansas State Hospital Police Chief Perry Wyse.

The escape occurred as Yancy was being escorted to a different area of the hospital, Wyse said. He scaled a 12-foot perimeter fence, Wyse said.

Yancy's open felony cases include theft of property, aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree battery, theft by receiving and residential burglary.

A Nov. 5 court order states that Yancy was to be committed to the custody of the state Department of Human Services and was to be evaluated at the State Hospital. Yancy is to return to court when he can "understand the proceedings against him" and "assist effectively in his own defense," the order reads.

Yancy has an IQ of 40, less than half of what is considered average intelligence, according to previous court testimony.

State Desk on 12/20/2018