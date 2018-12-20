Police: Christmas party cut short by armed robbery in Little Rock; over $4,000 in items, red Santa hat taken

A Christmas party in Little Rock was interrupted by an armed robbery Wednesday night, according to a police report.

A 25-year-old woman was hosting a Christmas party just before 7:30 p.m. at her home in the 1500 block of Wolfe Street when two people, one of whom was armed, opened her door after ringing its doorbell, told the men and women inside to get on the floor and demanded they take everything out of their pockets, a report by Little Rock police said.

The woman told officers the gunman pushed her to the floor and put his hands on her to see if she was hiding anything.

“Y’all came to the wrong hood,” the gunman said, according to the report. “Why y’all move here?”

According to one victim, who was 42, the gunman pointed his weapon at his head several times during the robbery, police said.

The robbers stole over $4,000 in items, the report states, including a set of keys, money, several cellphones, a purse and one red Santa hat. However, no injuries were reported.

According to the report, police were first notified by the 25-year-old, who flagged down an officer while he was on patrol. She told officers the robbers also lived on her block, police said.

Officers said that when they arrived at the suspects’ home, three men left the house, two of whom matched the robbers’ descriptions. The suspects were taken into custody, but were released without charges, authorities said.

According to police, the suspects’ residence was secured by officers pending the execution of a search warrant.