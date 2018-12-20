Police not obliged to help, judge rules

The school district and sheriff’s office in the Florida county that is home to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School had no constitutional duty to protect the students during the deadly February massacre, a federal judge has ruled.

The decision was made in a lawsuit filed by 15 students who said they suffered trauma during the Feb. 14 attack in Parkland, Fla., where 17 students and staff members were killed and 17 others were injured.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, 20, the former Stoneman Douglas student who is accused of opening fire at the school on Valentine’s Day. He has pleaded innocent, but his lawyers have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence.

The Dec. 12 ruling, by U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom, came on the same day that a county judge, Patti Englander Henning, came to the opposite conclusion. Henning found that Scot Peterson, the armed sheriff’s deputy who heard the gunfire but did not run in and try to stop the attack, did have an obligation to confront Cruz.

The two decisions in rapid succession highlight an assumption often made: the belief that the public has a right to receive protection from police officers.

But police officers, in fact, generally are not under any legal obligation to protect citizens who are not in their custody.

The federal decision is expected to be appealed.