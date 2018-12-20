Police say PB shooting caught on tape; murder charges filed

A man arrested in the fatal shooting at a Pine Bluff apartment complex was charged Wednesday with murder, and video footage shows him firing multiple times while the victim is on the ground, authorities said.

Daryll Broady, 26, of Pine Bluff faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of firearm by certain persons, according to Wayne Juneau, the chief deputy prosecutor in Jefferson County.

Officers were dispatched Monday afternoon to Pine Terrace Apartments after a shooting in the parking lot of 2601 S. Olive, according to a probable-cause affidavit from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Police found Brandy Crutchfield in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Crutchfield, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene and Broady was taken into custody, the release said.

A witness told police that Crutchfield went to the apartment complex to visit with his relatives when he got into an argument with Broady over money. The witness said Broady pulled a gun during the argument and shot Crutchfield. Witnesses said the suspect stood over Crutchfield and fired multiple shots, according to the affidavit.

A witness said Broady tried to to claim self-defense because Crutchfield was attempting to rob him. Officers said nobody at the scene confirmed that claim.

Police said Crutchfield can be heard on video footage telling Broady to stop pushing and touching him. Officers said Crutchfield also had a gun in his hand during the confrontation, but it was down by his right side when Broady grabbed him by his jacket, according to the affidavit. The footage shows Broady push off the victim, pull out a gun and fire five times, the report said. Police said Crutchfield fired two shots as he fell to the ground.

Officers said Crutchfield lost possession of the handgun he was holding when he fell onto his stomach. Police said Broady fired 10 more times while the victim was lying on his stomach. Police said Crutchfield can be seen in the footage attempting to crawl away from Broady.

Before police arrived, authorities said, Broady can be heard in the footage yelling for someone to call the police because Crutchfield had tried to rob him and saying that he killed him because of it. Broady also said that "I'm gonna do my time and get up out of there" before police approached him, according to the affidavit.

Two pistols and several shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The report noted that Broady requested an attorney be present during his interview, saying: "I'm about to throw my life away. I know I'm not in the wrong."

State Desk on 12/20/2018