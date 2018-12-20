Super Quiz: How the Grinch Stole Christmas

What is the name of the town in the story?

The Grinch crudely disguises himself as this character.

What was the problem with the Grinch's heart?

Provide the two missing words: "The Grinch got a ___, ___ idea!"

What is the name of Grinch's loyal dog?

His burglary was briefly interrupted by this little girl.

What was the last item that the Grinch took up the chimney?

The Grinch took his full sleigh to the top of this peak.