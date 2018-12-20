What is the name of the town in the story?
The Grinch crudely disguises himself as this character.
What was the problem with the Grinch's heart?
Provide the two missing words: "The Grinch got a ___, ___ idea!"
What is the name of Grinch's loyal dog?
His burglary was briefly interrupted by this little girl.
What was the last item that the Grinch took up the chimney?
The Grinch took his full sleigh to the top of this peak.
Finally the Grinch had the honor of carving this delicacy.
ANSWERS
Whoville
Santa Claus
It was "two sizes too small."
Wonderful, awful
Max
Cindy Lou (Who)
The log for the fire
Mount Crumpit
The roast beast
Weekend on 12/20/2018
Print Headline: Super Quiz: How the Grinch Stole Christmas
