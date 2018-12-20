Sections
Super Quiz: How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Today at 1:38 a.m.

  1. What is the name of the town in the story?

  2. The Grinch crudely disguises himself as this character.

  3. What was the problem with the Grinch's heart?

  4. Provide the two missing words: "The Grinch got a ___, ___ idea!"

  5. What is the name of Grinch's loyal dog?

  6. His burglary was briefly interrupted by this little girl.

  7. What was the last item that the Grinch took up the chimney?

  8. The Grinch took his full sleigh to the top of this peak.

  9. Finally the Grinch had the honor of carving this delicacy.

ANSWERS

  1. Whoville

  2. Santa Claus

  3. It was "two sizes too small."

  4. Wonderful, awful

  5. Max

  6. Cindy Lou (Who)

  7. The log for the fire

  8. Mount Crumpit

  9. The roast beast

Weekend on 12/20/2018

