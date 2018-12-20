Police: Robbers follow Arkansas man home from Kroger, take $800

A man told police a group of robbers beat him and took hundreds of dollars in cash from him after following him home late Tuesday night from a Little Rock Kroger, according to a police report.

The 34-year-old victim said he was getting off work at Cafe Bossa Nova on Kavanuagh Boulevard when he noticed a white 2000 Ford Crown Victoria parked in the lot, a Little Rock Police Department report states. He said he went to Kroger after leaving work and when he returned around 11 p.m., the Crown Victoria had moved to the grocery store parking lot and was only a few spaces away from him.

The man said when he began driving to his home, which was located in the 1700 block of Tulane Avenue, he noticed he was being followed. The victim circled the neighborhood a couple of times before going back home, even though the white car was still in the area, the report states. The 34-year-old said he was walking to the back of his residence when he was hit very hard in his back, causing him to fall down and momentarily lose consciousness.

The Cafe Bossa Nova employee said when he woke up he noticed a person standing over him and he started fighting out of self-defense, causing two other assailants to join in. He said two of the robbers started hitting him all over his face, back and arms. One of the attackers pulled out a gun and took $800 from the victim's pocket, a report states. The man said the robbers then got back inside the Crown Victoria and left the area.

Officers said the victim's shirt was ripped and he had very large scratches on his back and injuries on his hands and arms. The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, a report states.

The robbers were described as black males wearing all-black clothing.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.