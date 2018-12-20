Tanner Burns joining Liberty staff

FAYETTEVILLE — Tanner Burns, who has been on Arkansas' football staff the last five seasons as a quality control assistant for special teams, is leaving to become special teams coordinator at Liberty, he announced in a Twitter post on Thursday.

Burns will be working for Hugh Freeze, the former Arkansas State and Ole Miss coach who was hired as Liberty’s coach on Dec. 7.

Burns, the son of former Arkansas player and defensive coordinator Keith Burns, came to the UA after being a coaching intern with the Oakland Raiders in 2013.

Burns is a graduate of Ole Miss, where he played free safety and on special teams. Before transferring to Ole Miss — where his father was an assistant coach — Burns played at San Jose State.