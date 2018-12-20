Teen stabbed in hand during robbery attempt in Little Rock, police say

A 19-year-old Little Rock man was hospitalized Wednesday night after police said he was stabbed in the hand during a robbery attempt.

The victim told police that he and his two friends were walking on a trail behind the Walmart at 8801 Baseline Rd. around 8:30 p.m. when two people walked up to them and demanded everything they had.

He said a physical fight happened after he told them he didn't have anything. During the fight, the victim was cut with a knife on his left hand, according to the police report. The teenager said eventually he and his friends were able to run away from the suspects.

Police said the victim needed stitches to treat his hand.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.