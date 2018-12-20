Sections
Mattis leaving as Pentagon chief after clashes with Trump

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:41 p.m. | Updated December 20, 2018 at 4:57 p.m. 6comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE -In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks during the 2018 POW/MIA National Recognition Day Ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington. President Donald Trump says Mattis will be retiring at the end of February 2019 and that a new secretary will be named shortly. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file)

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is stepping down from his post, President Donald Trump announced Thursday, after the retired Marine general clashed with the president over a troop drawdown in Syria and Trump's go-it-alone stance in world affairs.

Mattis, perhaps the most respected foreign policy official in Trump's administration, will leave by the end of February after two tumultuous years struggling to soften and moderate the president's hardline and sometimes abruptly changing policies. The announcement came a day after Trump surprised U.S. allies and members of Congress by announcing the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Syria, and as he continues to consider shrinking the American deployment in Afghanistan.

In his resignation letter, Mattis alluded to disagreements with Trump as the reason for his departure.

"Because you have the right to have a secretary of defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position," Mattis wrote.

Trump said on Twitter that a new secretary will be named soon.

Trump's decision to pull troops out of Syria has been criticized for abandoning America's Kurdish allies, who may well face a Turkish assault once U.S. troops leave. Mattis, in his resignation letter, emphasized the importance of standing up for U.S. allies in an implicit criticism of the president's decision.

"While the U.S. remains the indispensable nation in the free world, we cannot protect our interests or serve that role effectively without maintaining strong alliances and showing respect to those allies," Mattis wrote.

Comments

  • hah406
    December 20, 2018 at 5 p.m.

    Mattis didn't retire as Trump is trying to paint it. He quit, and told Trump to kiss his butt on the way out, because Trump is nuts and won't listen to anyone. When will Trumpsters realize you all voted for an egotistical idiot who is leading the country into the gutter?
  • PopMom
    December 20, 2018 at 5:21 p.m.

    So sorry to see him go! Trump is a crazy idiot who is ruining this country and tearing us apart.
  • RBear
    December 20, 2018 at 5:35 p.m.

    Agree, PM. The last adult in the WH has left after the lunatic ran him off. Trump said he would hire the best and brightest, then has slowly run them off. Trump doesn't have a clue about running this country and has shown ignorance and immaturity in his approach. The only ones who support him are much like the trolls we see in here who are issue illiterate who accept his lies as fact and reject the actual truth.
    ...
    In this case, Trump lied about the fact that ISIS is defeated and it is evident Trump did this to support Russia who is really in charge in Syria. This move further undercuts Republican support for Trump, leaving him even more vulnerable in the FINAL two years of his administration.
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    December 20, 2018 at 5:52 p.m.

    Yeah.. You are all liars a two faced frauds. You thought MAD DOG was taking us right to WW3.
    Well if we dont stop illegally occupying countries we will be.
  • RBear
    December 20, 2018 at 6:08 p.m.

    I see the resident loony tune is ranting again.
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    December 20, 2018 at 6:20 p.m.

    Yeah ok cool dude.
