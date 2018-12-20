Woman dies after weekend shooting

A woman who was shot Sunday at a residence near Heber Springs has died, according to a news release from the Cleburne County sheriff's office.

Sheriff Chris Brown said Wednesday that Kala Swaims died Monday at a Little Rock hospital.

Deputies were dispatched at 1:12 a.m. Sunday to a residence on Windwood Drive in reference to a woman being shot. Swaims told deputies that she was shot by her boyfriend, 45-year-old Joey Bailey.

Deputies found Bailey dead in the bedroom from an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities said they believe the wound was self-inflicted.

Swaims was taken to a local hospital and transferred in critical condition by helicopter to a Little Rock hospital.

Brown said a pistol was found at the scene and that an investigation is ongoing.

State Desk on 12/20/2018