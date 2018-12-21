$5.7M for wall back in bill

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi speak out on the spending proposal approved Thursday by the House after President Donald Trump demanded money for a border wall. “The Trump temper tantrum will shut down the government, but it will not get him his wall,” Schumer said.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's demand for border wall funds hurled the federal government closer to a shutdown as the Republican-led House approved a package Thursday with his $5.7 billion request that is almost certain to be rejected by the Senate.

The White House said Trump will not travel to Florida today for the Christmas holiday if the government is shutting down. More than 800,000 federal workers will be facing furloughs or be forced to work without pay if a resolution is not reached before funding expires at midnight today.

The shutdown crisis could be one of the final acts of the House GOP majority before relinquishing control to Democrats in January.

Congress had been on track to fund the government but lurched Thursday when Trump, after a rare lashing from conservative supporters, declared that he would not sign a bill that lacked the border wall funding. Conservatives want to keep fighting for the money to pay for the wall. They warn that "caving" on Trump's repeated wall promises could hurt his 2020 re-election chances, and other Republicans' as well.

The House voted largely along party lines, 217-185, after GOP leaders framed the vote as a slap-back to Nancy Pelosi, who is poised to become House speaker on Jan. 3 and who had warned Trump in a televised Oval Office meeting last week that he wouldn't have the votes for the wall.

"The president's been clear from the beginning: He wants something that gives border security, and he's not going to sign something that doesn't have that," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said before the voting.

The measure, which includes a nearly $8 billion disaster aid package that many lawmakers want for coastal hurricanes and California wildfires, now goes to the Senate, where its prospects are grim after strong opposition from Democrats. Sixty votes are needed to approve the bill there.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned senators that they may need to return to Washington for a noontime vote today.

Many senators left town for the holidays after the Senate approved a bipartisan bill late Wednesday to keep the government temporarily funded, with border-security money at current levels, $1.3 billion, and no money for the wall. The House had been expected to vote on it Thursday.

The most likely possibility is that the Senate strips the border wall out of the bill but keeps the disaster funds and sends it back to the House. House lawmakers said they were being told to stay in town for more possible votes.

Trump's sudden rejection of the Senate-approved legislation, after days of mixed messages, sent Republican leaders scrambling for options back on Capitol Hill days before Christmas.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, exiting a hastily called meeting Thursday morning with Trump at the White House, said, "We're going to go back and work on adding border security to this, also keeping the government open, because we do want to see an agreement."

By afternoon, Trump shifted his terminology, saying he's not necessarily demanding a border wall but "steel slats" -- which is similar to the fencing already provided for in the bill.

"We don't use the word 'wall' necessarily, but it has to be something special to do the job," Trump said at a farm bill signing at the White House.

Democratic leaders have made clear that they will not budge on their opposition to funding Trump's border wall. During his campaign, he said Mexico would pay for it. Mexico has refused.

"The Trump temper tantrum will shut down the government, but it will not get him his wall," said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. Democrats favor border security, Schumer said, but he denounced the wall as "ineffective, unnecessary and exorbitantly expensive."

McConnell, R-Ky., met with Ryan after the House leaders returned from the meeting with Trump.

Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy had endured complaints during a private morning meeting earlier Thursday from rank-and-file Republicans in the Capitol that they were closing out their majority without a fight on a major issue.

Trump interrupted the basement session with a phone call to Ryan, and then the president lashed out at Republican leaders on Twitter.

Ryan had promised a "big fight" after November's midterm elections, but as Republicans lost House control, negotiations over the year-end spending bill have largely been between Trump and Democrats.

"I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership," Trump tweeted. "Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn't happen! We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries -- but not for our beloved U.S.A. Not good!"

Trump has bounced back and forth with mixed messages. Just last week he said he would be "proud" to shut down the government over it. Earlier this week, he appeared to shelve his shutdown threats, with the White House saying he was open to reviewing whatever bill Congress could send him.

But the president faced a fierce repudiation from the hard-line House Freedom Caucus and his supporters over a perceived retreat from his signature campaign promise.

Ann Coulter, the political commentator, was one of multiple conservative supporters warning that the president would jeopardize his re-election prospects if he failed to secure wall funding. The hashtag "BuildTheWallOrGOPWillFall" circulated among a number of conservative Twitter accounts.

"On the basis of his self-interest alone, he must know that if he doesn't build the wall, he has zero chance of being re-elected and a 100 percent chance of being utterly humiliated," Coulter wrote in a blog post Wednesday night.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus, used a football analogy Thursday morning on Fox News. "It's not a punt. A punt actually helps" the team, he said. "This is a fumble, and we need to make sure the president stays firm."

At a closed meeting Thursday, Meadows said, "We have to fight now, or America will never believe we'll fight."

"The time to fight is now. I mean, this is stupid," said Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.

Before turning on fellow Republicans, Trump had been directing his ire at Democrats, tweeting that they were "putting politics over country."

"Republicans are in a state of disarray," said Pelosi. "Wall funding is a nonstarter."

Funding for roughly 25 percent of the federal agencies whose budgets rely on Congress is scheduled to expire at the end of today. The agencies affected deal with homeland security, law enforcement, national parks, transportation, housing and others.

The rest of the government, including the military, would not be affected, because they're funded through September by bills lawmakers passed this year.

The affected agencies would continue to perform some of their functions, but more than 100,000 employees are expected to be sent home without pay.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Matthew Daly, Catherine Lucey, Alan Fram and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press; by Erica Werner, Damian Paletta, Mike DeBonis, Seung Min Kim, John Wagner, Josh Dawsey, Paul Kane and Sean Sullivan of The Washington Post; and by Emily Cochrane of The New York Times.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (center) and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy leave the White House on Thursday after a hastily called meeting with President Donald Trump. Funding for border security was soon added to the House version of the spending bill.

