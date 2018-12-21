AG: Court unlikely to say pot-raising firms too near schools

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Thursday said a court was unlikely to find that two of Arkansas' first five medical marijuana growing facilities are located too close to a "public school."

In March, state Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, requested the long-awaited opinion, asking whether Arkansas State University-Newport should be considered a school under the constitutional amendment that voters passed in 2016 to legalize medical marijuana.

Two cannabis cultivators -- Delta Medical Cannabis Co. and Natural State Wellness Enterprises, both of Newport -- are located within 3,000 feet of the ASU-Newport campus. Under Amendment 98 to the Arkansas Constitution, medical-marijuana-growing facilities must be at least 3,000 feet from the nearest church, day care and school.

The term "public school" isn't defined in the amendment, but the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission -- the body created to issue medical cannabis growing and selling permits -- specifically excluded colleges and universities from the definition of "school" in its rules.

Rutledge opined that "public school" in Amendment 98 could be reasonably read in ways that both exclude and include ASU-Newport.

"Given that this is so, a court would likely defer to the [commission's] interpretation," Rutledge wrote.

The opinion, while not binding, is a relief for the two companies. Delta Medical Cannabis Co. has delayed construction and recently asked the commission if it could move its facility a mile-and-a-half down the road to avoid being sued over the issue.

The matter could still be litigated. An attorney general's opinion doesn't have the force of law behind it, but Deputy Attorney General Brian Bowen told the Medical Marijuana Commission at its last meeting that courts traditionally show deference to attorneys general opinions.

Don Parker, a spokesman for Delta Medical, said the company still plans to ask the commission for permission to move as a precaution against any future litigation.

"While AG opinions are sometimes given deference, General Rutledge's opinion does not conclude the issue," said Parker, a Jonesboro attorney.

"Importantly, Arkansas courts consistently hold that the attorney general's opinion is not binding precedent. Arkansas courts are not required to follow an AG opinion, and there are numerous examples of courts ruling contrary to an AG opinion. Delta Medical's exposure to litigation and/or legislative challenges does not end with General Rutledge's opinion."

Sample pointed out in his opinion request that ASU-Newport hosts high school students on its campus for concurrent coursework. However, Rutledge said that because the students are enrolled in college classes while on campus -- not secondary classes -- the campus doesn't fall under the commission's definition of a school.

The commission is scheduled to meet Jan. 9 to review the dispensary application scores submitted by Boston-based Public Consulting Group. The firm was selected to grade the about 200 dispensary permit applications.

State regulators expect the first dispensary to open in April.

Photo by Arkansas Secretary of State

Bill Sample

Metro on 12/21/2018