Anti-government protests in number of Sudan cities violent for 2nd day

CAIRO — Violent anti- government protests broke out Thursday for the second-consecutive day in a string of cities across much of Sudan, including the capital, Khartoum, where police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters and an eastern city where at least two protesters are said to have died in clashes with police.

In the same eastern city, Qadaref, demonstrators surrounded the office of a governor, forcing him to flee in a speeding car under a hail of rocks.

In Dongola, north of Khartoum, protesters torched the headquarters of President Omar Bashir’s ruling National Congress party.

The protests have been sparked by a steep rise in the price of bread that deepened the struggle of most Sudanese to make ends meet in the face of steady price increases and shortages of basic food items and fuel.

Besides Khartoum, Qadaref and Dongola, there were protests Thursday in Barbar and Atbara to the north of Khartoum. There were no protests Wednesday in Khartoum, which experienced demonstrations in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, Barbar and Atbara and Nohoud in western Kordofan province.