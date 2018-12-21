Arkansas man who pretended to be female pimp to entice minor into sex gets 21+ years in prison

FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to online enticement of a minor has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.

Eleuterio Flores, 34, was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Springdale police learned in September 2016 that Flores pretended on Facebook Messenger to be a female pimp, contacting a 14-year-old female and enticed her to engage in sexual intercourse with him at the Hilltop Inn in Springdale in exchange for $1,200, according to court records.

Flores also admitted making Facebook accounts for people he claimed were involved in prostitution and escort services.

A federal grand jury indicted Flores in March 2017, and he pleaded guilty in July.