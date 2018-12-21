Bahamas Bowl capsule

Bahamas Bowl

Toledo (7-5) vs. Florida International (8-4)

TIME/TV 11:30 a.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Toledo by 7

SERIES FIU leads 2-1

SITE Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

WHAT'S AT STAKE

FIU has an opportunity to post a nine-win season for the first time, and a chance for its second bowl win in program history -- the other came in 2010, over Toledo, in the most recent meeting between the schools. Toledo is bidding for a sixth consecutive eight-win season, and could end 2018 on a season-long three-game winning streak.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TOLEDO Tight end Reggie Gilliam has as many blocked punts this season as he has catches -- four of each. But when he touches the ball, something good usually happens: Gilliam has three TDs on those four receptions.

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL Linebacker Sage Lewis leads the Panthers in tackles, averaging 10 per game and will have to be the leader of a unit that is going to get spread out all over the field against Toledo's high-octane offense.

