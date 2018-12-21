An investigator works at the scene of Thursday’s small plane crash in a park in Atlanta.

Jet goes down in Atlanta; 4 people killed

ATLANTA -- Four people aboard a Tennessee-bound business jet were killed Thursday when the aircraft plunged into a football field at an Atlanta park, igniting its fuel and sending thick smoke over a nearby neighborhood.

A home behind the sports field was damaged, but no injuries on the ground were reported, Atlanta Fire Rescue Sgt. Cortez Stafford said. The plane's wreckage was spread out on the field over about a 100-yard area, he said.

"As it was going down, you could see the wings shifting back and forth," said Reggie Dumas, who saw the aircraft plunge as he drove along a nearby road. He said he jumped out of his car to see if he could help anyone, but saw no survivors -- only smoke.

The plane was a Cessna Citation V jet, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Kathleen Bergen said.

It was headed to Millington-Memphis Airport when it went down, airport Executive Director Roy Remington said. Remington said the victims, who haven't been identified, were believed to be from the Memphis area.

The jet had departed from a runway at nearby Fulton County Airport-Brown Field and went down about 1.5 miles east of the airport shortly after noon, Bergen said.

Firefighters made their way through jet fuel to put out the flames on the football field, Stafford said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.

Yemen mother gets to dying son in U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO -- After battling U.S. immigration authorities for more than a year for the right to enter the country and flying halfway around the world, a Yemeni mother finally got to hold her dying 2-year-old son.

A photograph released late Wednesday by Council on American-Islamic Relations shows Shaima Swileh cradling her son, Abdullah, at a hospital in Oakland where he is on life support.

Swileh arrived that night at San Francisco International Airport after the advocacy group sued the U.S. to grant her waiver from the travel ban. She got it after a 17-month fight.

"This is a difficult time for our family, but we are blessed to be together," the boy's father, Ali Hassan, said at the airport, asking for privacy.

Hassan, a U.S. citizen who lives in Stockton, and Swileh moved to Egypt after marrying in war-torn Yemen in 2016 and had been trying to get a visa for Swileh since 2017 so the family could move to California.

Citizens from Yemen and four other mostly Muslim countries, along with North Korea and Venezuela, are restricted from coming to the United States under the travel ban enacted under President Donald Trump.

When the boy's health worsened, Hassan went ahead to California in October to get their son help.

But, as the couple fought for a waiver, including filing a lawsuit with the help of the relations council, the child's condition worsened and doctors put Abdullah on life support. The State Department granted Swileh a waiver and a visa to stay in the U.S. the next day.

Suspect slain in struggle with police

TOLEDO, Ohio -- A man suspected of killing his grandmother was shot and killed inside Toledo's police headquarters Thursday after he rushed at officers and grabbed one of their stun guns, police said.

The man, who wasn't handcuffed at the time, was being let out of a holding cell so he could use the restroom when he grabbed the stun gun during a struggle, said Police Chief George Kral.

One of the officers fired a single shot into the chest of Damon Barstad, 23, of Warren, Mich., Kral said. None of the officers was injured, police said.

Barstad had been arrested early Thursday at a motel in Toledo, about 58 miles southwest of Detroit.

Police in Warren said Barstad was wanted in the stabbing death of his 68-year-old grandmother, whose body was found Wednesday night in a recycling bin inside the garage at her home, just north of Detroit. Investigators believe she was killed Saturday.

The struggle inside police headquarters between Barstad and the officers along with the shooting were captured on video, Kral said. Police plan to release the footage later during the investigation, he said.

Alaskan mayor, mom die in D.C. crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- Residents of a tiny Alaska town are grieving the death of their mayor, who was fatally struck by a bus with her elderly mother during a visit to Washington, D.C.

Metropolitan police said 61-year-old Skagway Mayor Monica Carlson and her 85-year-old mother, Cora Adams of Elbe, Wash., died at a hospital after the Wednesday night crash near the National Mall.

Police said the bus struck the women in a crosswalk as the vehicle made a left hand turn. Police spokesman Brianna Jordan said the crash is still under investigation.

Blaine Mero, office administrator for the Skagway Chamber of Commerce, said residents in the town of about 1,000 are in shock and grief over the news.

He said Carlson was elected to a 2-year term as a write-in candidate in 2017.

