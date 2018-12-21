Firms with top 5 highest scores

These are the top five scoring companies that have applied for medical marijuana dispensary licenses. Several submitted applications in multiple zones, but will have to choose one zone in which to open a dispensary.
Zone 1
• Acanza Health Group
• Valentine Holdings
• Arkansas Medicinal Source Patient Center
• The Releaf Center
• Eureka Green
Zone 2
• Fiddler's Green
• Plant Family Therapeutics
• Big Fish of North Central Arkansas
• Arkansas Green Cross Cannabis Dispensary
• Arkansas Natural Products
Zone 3
• Valentine Holdings
• Grassroots OPCO
• THC RX INC.
• Delta Cannabis Co.
• m Natural State Wellness Dispensary
Zone 4
• Valentine Holdings
• Natural State Wellness Dispensary
• JPS Management
• River Valley Dispensary
• 420RX
Zone 5
• Harvest
• Grassroots OPCO
• Natural State Wellness Dispensary
• Natural Relief Dispensary
• Native Green Wellness Center
Zone 6
• Green Springs Medical
• Native Green Wellness Center
• Doctors Orders RX
• Natural State Medical Group
• Green Remedies Group
Zone 7
• Acanza Health Group
• Natural State Wellness Dispensary
• PainFree RX
• Delta Cultivators
• Pine Bluff Agriceuticals
Zone 8
• Grassroots OPCO
• Noah's Ark
• Bloom Medicinals of AR
• RX MED
• Arkadelphia Dispensary
