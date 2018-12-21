Driver shot by police in west Little Rock ID'd; he remains in critical but stable condition, authorities say

Authorities on Friday identified a man shot by officers outside a west Little Rock motel the night before and said he was wounded after striking an officer while ramming a police vehicle.

Officers were patrolling a high-crime area around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when they spotted a vehicle parked in the Motel 6 parking lot at 10524 W. Markham St., police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said in a news release.

Officers Cody Hall and James McConnell approached the vehicle as three people were getting out of it. The lawmen instructed the driver, Jacob Goff, 20, and the two passengers to get back into the car, which they did, Barnes said.

Officer Cody Hall, left, and officer James McConnell are shown in these photos released by the Little Rock Police Department.

Once inside the vehicle, Goff put the car in reverse backed toward the officers, striking McConnell in the hand and arm before ramming a police vehicle, Barnes said.

The officers told Goff to stop the car, but he instead turned the car and drove again toward the officers, Barnes said. While the car was driving toward them, both officers fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking Goff, police said.

Neither of the other two occupants of the vehicle were injured.

Officers rendered first aid until an ambulance took Goff to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, where he was listed in critical but stable condition on Friday, Barnes said.

Neither of the officers sustained any serious injury, the release said.

The vehicle Goff was driving had been reported stolen in Little Rock, Barnes said.

Both officers will be on paid leave until an internal investigation into the shooting is complete, per department policy.

Goff will be charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, second-degree battery and theft by receiving after he is discharged from the hospital, Barnes said.