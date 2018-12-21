Ex-Nissan exec hopes to post bond

Auto titan Carlos Ghosn's chances of getting out of jail were bolstered after a Japanese court refused a bid by prosecutors to extend his monthlong detention, clearing the way for lawyers to seek his release on bail.

The Tokyo District Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by Japanese prosecutors to prolong the 64-year-old former Nissan chairman's imprisonment. Lawyers for Ghosn, who was arrested Nov. 19 and later indicted for underreporting his income at the carmaker, can now seek his freedom before the high-profile case goes on trial.

The investigators challenged an initial court decision against his release and lost. They may now appeal to the Supreme Court to keep Ghosn in custody for a further 10 days. Under Japanese rules, Ghosn's lawyers can now request bail once prosecutors indict him again.

Speaking before Thursday's court decision, Ghosn's lawyers said they'll apply for his release and if the request is approved, the car executive could be out as soon as today. Ghosn wants to hold a news conference if he posts bond and hopes the court will allow him to travel out of Japan, before returning for the trial -- where he intends to plead innocent, lawyer Motssdonari Otsuru told Bloomberg News.

The arrest of the high-flying executive has rocked the world's biggest auto alliance, raising questions over whether the decades-long partnership between Nissan and Renault will survive his downfall.

Ghosn was indicted on Dec. 10 for understating his income from Nissan by $43 million in the five years to March 2015. He was also rearrested for understating compensation for a three-year period up to March this year. Since Ghosn's arrest at a Tokyo airport, prosecutors have repeatedly extended his detention. On Thursday, the court also rejected an appeal to extend the detention of Ghosn aide Greg Kelly, who was arrested at the same time over his alleged role in helping the executive understate his pay.

Kelly's lawyers planned to file for bail Thursday or today, Kyodo News reported. The court decision could affect the investigation, said Shin Kukimoto, deputy chief prosecutor at the Tokyo prosecutors office, declining to comment on whether his office would appeal to a higher court to annul the district court's order. Nissan, which dismissed Ghosn as chairman after accusing him of the pay violations and of using company money for personal use, declined to comment.

Ghosn would be free to talk to the media when released, Kukimoto said.

"The chances of bail are very high," said Nobuo Gohara, a lawyer and former prosecutor in Japan. "To begin with, this isn't a case that should need such a lengthy detention."

Ghosn has been widely credited with saving Nissan from failure and bringing it together with Renault to create a formidable auto union. His arrest came after a monthslong investigation by Nissan into his conduct and compensation that was largely kept from its French partner. That lack of transparency and concern Nissan will use Ghosn's absence to push for more power within the alliance has heightened tensions between the two automakers.

If Ghosn gets bail, his movements are likely to be restricted to his home or a hotel, and he'll need the permission of the court if he wishes to leave the country, legal experts have said. Japan's prosecutors have faced criticism for a lack of clarity and communication on how they are handling the case, with Ghosn held in detention without charge for longer than would be permitted in the U.K. for a suspected terrorist.

If proved, Ghosn's alleged offense may carry a sentence of as much as 10 years, prosecutors have said. He remains at the helm of Renault, which has demanded more information on his misdeeds from its alliance partner. Nissan has also accused Ghosn of misusing company funds, including over homes from Brazil to Lebanon.

Nissan and Kelly were indicted along with Ghosn on the misreported pay allegations. Under the Japanese system, indictment allows prosecutors to lay formal charges.

Nissan's board removed Ghosn from the post of chairman on Nov. 22 and ejected American citizen Kelly from his position as a representative director. Renault, which is the biggest shareholder in Nissan, has refrained from removing Ghosn from the post of chief executive officer, instead appointing an interim person to the role.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Du of Bloomberg News.

