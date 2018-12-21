Ex-Senate aide gets two months for lie

WASHINGTON — A former Senate Intelligence Committee staff member was sentenced on Thursday to serve two months behind bars after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.

James Wolfe, 58, of Ellicott City, Md., was the longtime director of security for the committee, one of multiple congressional panels investigating possible ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign. He pleaded guilty in October to a single charge in the three-count indictment against him.

Prosecutors said Wolfe told a reporter in October 2017 that he had served someone with a subpoena involving the Russia investigation and later lied about the exchange to FBI agents.

After the reporter published a story about the subpoena, Wolfe sent a message that read, “I’m glad you got the scoop,” according to the indictment.

Prosecutors allege that although Wolfe wasn’t accused of leaking classified information, he had been in regular contact with several reporters who covered the committee, in violation of Senate rules. He also carried on a yearslong personal relationship with a reporter that he lied about until confronted with a photograph of himself and the journalist.

Wolfe’s lawyers have said their client deeply regrets his actions as well as violating his marital vows. Before his sentencing, three high-ranking senators asked the judge to show Wolfe leniency.