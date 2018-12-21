Executive at Little Rock housing authority is discharged

The special adviser for the Little Rock housing authority fired a top administrator in the agency this week, a housing commissioner said.

Dana Arnette, a deputy executive director and the chief operating officer for the housing authority, was dismissed by special adviser Marshall Nash, who is acting as interim executive director, commissioner Kenyon Lowe said.

Neither Lowe nor Metropolitan Housing Alliance Chairman Leta Anthony would comment further, citing personnel matters.

Anthony wouldn't confirm that the firing occurred, and neither would Nash.

"I don't comment on personnel matters," Nash said. "Some stuff is private."

Lowe said Nash sent board members an email about the firing Monday. Lowe wouldn't say why she was fired, noting that she has time to appeal the decision.

"She was let go, but that's as far as I can comment," Lowe said.

He added that Nash made the decision. Nash is fulfilling the role of director while the agency searches for a new executive director. Former Executive Director Rodney Forte resigned in November.

The housing authority is undergoing a transition while two of its top administrative positions remain vacant. The agency is renovating the Jesse Powell, Cumberland and Fred W. Parris towers and switching them from public housing to Section 8 under the Rental Assistance Demonstration program.

The program allows housing authorities to partner with private businesses and supplement funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The program has gained popularity under Housing Secretary Ben Carson's leadership.

