For holiday season, third of people in U.S. expected to hit road

Count Steve and Monica Taylor of Little Rock among the 7 million who hope they have figured out a way to beat the holiday travel crowds.

The Taylors, who are scheduled to fly to New York today for Christmas, spent Thursday afternoon at a third-floor office suite at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field enrolling in a U.S. Transportation Security Administration prescreening program for travelers.

PreCheck allows travelers who qualify to avoid screening lines at 200 airports across the United States. They typically don't have to remove their shoes, belts or light jackets. Nor are they required to remove liquids and laptops from their luggage.

"We're going to New York for Christmas so we thought it would help avoid long lines there," Monica Taylor said.

Once enrolled in the program, it is good for five years, which Monica Tayor said will come in handy for her family, which includes 16-year-old Zac and 9-year-old Gray.

"We travel quite a bit and I think it would be quicker even though it's only domestic," Monica Taylor said. "It doesn't work on international flights. But that's OK. Every little bit helps when you're traveling with kids and you're in these lines."

And there looks to be plenty of lines this holiday season. AAA, the North American travel and leisure organization, said it expects record-breaking travel over the Christmas travel period, which it says lasts from Saturday to Jan. 1.

The AAA forecast predicts 112.5 million people, or more than 1 in 3 Americans, will travel over the year-end holiday. The figure represents a 4.4 percent increase over the 2017 Christmas holiday travel period. It also is the most since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2001.

"With a record-breaking one-third of the country choosing to travel this holiday, roadways and airports are sure to be busy," said Bryan Shilling, managing director for AAA Travel products and services.

Which is why people such as the Taylors are signing up for the TSA PreCheck program if they choose to fly. So far, 7 million people have signed up for the program, which costs $85 per enrollee.

Ron Mathieu, the executive director of Clinton National, credits the program with keeping lines moving at the state's largest airport.

"I still think we're under 10 minutes from beginning to end on the process," he said of the time it takes on average for passengers to be screened. "We're actually in pretty good shape. As more people sign up for PreCheck, then the faster that process is."

The airport is braced for a busy holiday if November is any indication. Last month, 86,300 passengers went through Clinton National, a 7.87 percent increase over November 2017 and the highest November total in six years.

For the year, passenger traffic at the state's largest airport has risen to 1,964,977, which is 5.28 percent more than the 1,866,515 passengers who went through the airport in the first 11 months of 2017.

Travelers won't be able to avoid lines if they choose to travel on the nation's highways. AAA expects 102 million Americans will take to the roads for the holiday.

But they will enjoy the least-expensive gas in December in two years, AAA said. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $2.36 on Friday. In Arkansas, it was $2.02, according to the organization's daily Fuel Gauge Report.

The weather is expected to cooperate, at least in Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service's office in North Little Rock. In other words, no white Christmas. Officially, the weather service puts the chance of snow at 10 percent because of mild conditions forecast for the days around Christmas, which falls on Tuesday.

