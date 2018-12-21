Little Rock housing board delays decision on picking developer

Little Rock's housing authority board on Thursday delayed action on a resolution to appoint a new developer for the renovation of Sunset Terrace, suggesting ongoing delays for the project.

In a discussion that occasionally turned heated, board members questioned Metropolitan Housing Alliance staff members about a proposal to amend a master development agreement with Wisconsin-based Gorman & Co. to include the redevelopment of the property at 2800 Battery Street.

Board members said the resolution didn't line up with their previous understanding of the project's details. Some commissioners were under the impression that another developer, the ITEX Group, had been set to complete the work to tear down and rebuild the city's oldest public housing complex.

"There's a great deal about this project that we don't know, and it makes me uncomfortable," board Chairman Leta Anthony said.

The revamp of the 74-unit complex has been in the works since at least 2014, when its possible modernization was listed as part of the agency's five-year plan.

If ITEX had backed out of the Sunset Terrace work for some reason, Anthony said, the board needed to know. She called for the resolution to be tabled until after an early January meeting with Gorman, along with a breakdown of additional financial information she said was needed for the board's decision.

Anthony Snell, deputy executive director for real estate at the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, said there had been master development agreements with both companies for work that included renovations at Fred Parris Towers, Cumberland Towers and Powell Towers.

To his knowledge, ITEX had not backed out, he said, but after a year and a half of work, agency staff members had recommended going forward with Gorman at the Sunset site, because of that company's "deeper bench of professionals."

"This has not been an easy process," he said. "I don't want you to think that every day has been hunky-dory."

He warned that without a decision about a developer, a commitment to housing-assistance payments from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development could be put at risk.

Certain milestones have to be met with HUD once that [housing-assistance payment] is received, and "they are on our backside about Sunset," he said.

The conversation riled some on the board, who pointed to a need for better communication between the agency's staff and its governing body during a transitional time. Housing alliance executive director Rodney Forte resigned in November, and two members of the board are new appointees.

"If we can't get the simplest information [from staff], how are we going to trust you with the bigger things?" said commissioner Kenyon Lowe.

A report from Finance Director Ron Hooks at Thursday's meeting also noted deficits in Section 8 housing assistance payments, which he expected to be resolved with the receipt of anticipated HUD funds.

But board members expressed concern about the impression those numbers gave as the year closes.

"What the board is concerned about is what it looks like," Anthony said. "No one likes seeing a negative on a balance sheet."

Hooks also called attention to losses at the Sunset Terrace, Stevens, Central and Elm Street developments, citing maintenance, legal and security expenses.

Anthony said after the meeting the finance director's explanation about waiting for accounts to be reconciled with HUD funds was satisfactory, though she didn't recall if this is what accounts looked like at this point last year.

She said the financial health of the agency was in "good shape," but "moving forward, we are cautious. ... A lot of things are being paid close attention to."

Regarding the Sunset Terrace project, she said the project is taking some time because it's a tear-down, rather than just a renovation, and is also the only area public-housing development where children live.

An updated timeline for its completion is expected after the January meeting with the prospective developer, she said.

At the meeting, the board also voted to approve its $25,050,572 budget for 2019, an increase of 6 percent when compared to 2018.

The most significant increase in revenue includes an additional $1,343,582 in federal financial assistance, an increase of 8 percent from this year.

