• Katherine Castellanos said after Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez pardoned two little pigs, named Layla and Luna, outside Castellanos' Miami restaurant, that when south Florida families sit down to their holiday meals they eat roast pig not turkey.

• Terry Burton, 62, president pro tem of the Mississippi state Senate, called it a "misunderstanding" after he was charged for the third time since 2014 with driving while intoxicated when state troopers found him uninjured, with his car in a ditch in Starkville.

• Brandon Watkins, a police sergeant in Tulsa, said a drugstore employee who had a concealed-carry license injured two bystanders when he opened fire, fatally wounding a gunman who jumped behind a counter to grab photos during an argument with a store clerk.

• Josh Kuiper, 44, a former Kent County, Mich., prosecutor convicted of reckless driving in a 2016 vehicle crash, was sentenced to a night in jail and probation in a case that led to the firing of a police lieutenant and the suspension of two other officers who covered up the fact that Kuiper was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

• Keith Kalnas, 50, was arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges after police in Boynton Beach, Fla., said he crept into the back seat of an SUV while the driver was returning a shopping cart in a store parking lot, and forced the motorist to drive to an ATM and withdraw $200.

• Bennett Little, president of the Jaycees in Kingsport, Tenn., said he'll keep his word and not seek to prosecute the thief of a handcrafted baby Jesus now that the figurine is back in a downtown Nativity scene.

• Allen Lewis, 31, a Greenup, Ky., jail inmate who escaped as he was being driven to court, was captured when he hitched a ride in a car driven by a university police officer who noticed that he still had handcuffs dangling from one wrist.

• Shakala Newsome, 29, whose vehicle was pursued by Mississippi Highway Patrol officers until it crossed into Alabama out of their jurisdiction, was arrested shortly after she stopped for gas in York, Ala.

• Jimmy Izbinski called it "a true Christmas story" and decided to join the fun, donning a Santa Claus suit to wave at motorists in Toledo, Ohio, where people randomly started decorating a scraggly plant that's now dubbed the "Christmas weed," sprouting holiday cheer.

A Section on 12/21/2018