Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Inmate who fled Arkansas hospital back in custody

by The Associated Press | Today at 9:50 a.m. 0comments

SEARCY — Authorities say an inmate who walked away from a north Arkansas hospital is back in custody.

Prairie County Sheriff Rick Hickman says the inmate, 29-year-old Justin Hall, was taken to a Searcy hospital on Thursday morning because he "was supposedly having a seizure." Hickman tells The Daily Citizen that Hall was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and did not have a deputy escort.

According to the sheriff, Hall left the hospital, which prompted an emergency lockdown at a nearby school. He says Hall was captured later Thursday near the hospital.

The sheriff says "miscommunication" led to Hall being unaccompanied at the hospital.

Hall had been detained in the Prairie County jail on a drug-related charge.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT